Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: EOW reminds Central Board of Direct Taxes of unaccounted cash seized during 2019 Lok Sabha election

RAJESH THAKUR
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has sent reminder to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to provide papers related to cash seized from three IPS officers and one state police service officer during Lok Sabha election in 2019.

In 2019, Election Commission of India (ECI) had seized unaccounted cash of Rs 106 crore from three IPS officers and one state police service officer. The case was handed over to CBDT in October 2020. A copy was sent to state Chief Electoral Officer to initiate criminal proceedings against the officers. At present, EOW is investigating the case.

In January 2021, the EOW registered a preliminary inquiry (PE) against officers based on the ECI’s letter. Since then, EOW has been seeking original papers under the PE.

In the third week of August 2021, the EOW sent the reminder to CBDT to provide the papers.

The history

During elections of 2019, the income tax department conducted searches in various parts of the country. The raids were conducted at the residence and offices of associates of the then chief minister Kamal Nath. Reportedly, Rs 106 crore were seized from different places.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:40 PM IST
