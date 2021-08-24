Madhya Pradesh: Woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances from Gwalior Fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, whose husband was recently shot dead by her daughter's boyfriend, went missing in mysterious circumstances from Gwalior Fort late Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Tripti Nagar locality, went to Gwalior Fort along with her daughter and son. She sent her daughter and son to buy tickets for the Light & Sound Show. When the children returned, they found her missing from there.

They approached the police and lodged a complaint. The woman’s daughter said that her mother was in depression. “She was missing my father since morning. Therefore, we decided to visit the fort to divert the mother’s attention. She asked us to buy tickets for the Light and Sound Show. When we returned she was missing. She was depressed,” the woman’s daughter said.

In-charge of Bahodpur police station, Amar Singh Sikarwar said the police have been carrying out searches in fort premises and also nearby areas. “We have searched the suicide points and also forest areas but no to avail. We have been searching for her in all possible localities where she might go,” Singh said.

On August 5, the woman's husband, who was working as a clerk for PWD, was shot dead allegedly by the boyfriend of her minor daughter. The police have arrested the minor girl and her boyfriend and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:44 AM IST