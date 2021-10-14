Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-raped in front of husband in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): - A woman allegedly gang-raped by three miscreants in front of her husband in the forest of Sular village under Bamorkalan police station area of ​​the district. The accused also broke the woman's hand with an axe.

After the incident, the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The victim and her husband told police that they had gone to the forest to collect wood. During this, three youths arrived there and asked them to take the wood lying on the other side as well. Both of them refused to take the wood as they had enough wood. After that the youths started fighting with both of them.

The victim further said that in the meantime another bike-riding youth came and protested against the assault, but the three accused threatened him and drove him away from the spot.

After that, the accused tied up her husband and assaulted her in front of him. When the victim showed her protest, the accused broke the woman's hand with an axe.

Later, the victim reached the police station along with her family members and lodged a complaint of rape against the accused.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh said that the complainants did not know the accused, so the police registered a case against the unknown accused and started interrogating the suspects in the village to nab the accused.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:18 PM IST