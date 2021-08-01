Madhya Pradesh: Woman falls into waterfall while taking selfie, died in Sehore district

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman drowned after she accidently slipped and fell into a waterfall while taking selfie in Sehore district, official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred place at Kaliyadev waterfall, 22 KM from Ichhawar town of Sehore district on Saturday. The body of the woman was recovered after 27 hours of rescue operation on Sunday.

According to police, Ayyub Khan, 47, a resident of Ichhawar, along with his wife Rubina Khan, 43, went to the waterfall for a picnic. While other family members were taking a bath, Rubina was taking selfie on the bank of the waterfall. She lost her balance and fell into the waterfall. She was swept away by the strong current of the water.

The local divers tried to find her, but to no avail. Later, the NDRF team was called up from Bhopal.

In-charge of Ichchawar police station, Usha Maravi said that it took nearly 27 hours to complete the rescue operation. “The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed to family members,” she said.