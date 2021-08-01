Madhya Pradesh: Image of Lord Ganesha surfaces in Jamun tree trunk in Sehore district

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): A Jamun tree has become a centre of attraction for the residents of a colony in Rehti after an image of Lord Ganesha surfaced in its trunk on .

The tree is at the residence of Sumer Raghuvanshi in Kolar colony.

People have begun to gather at his residence to witness the natural brilliance.

Raghuvanshi said there was a cloth tied to the tree where a squirrel used to reach with flower petals.

One day, when he removed the cloth from the tree, he found the image of Lord Ganesh, he said.

He has claimed that the image appeared naturally and was not artificially carved out.

He told the people in his neighborhood about the image and the news spread like a wildfire, he said.

People turn out in huge numbers every day to worship Lord Ganesha.