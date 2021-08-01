Bhopal: Take part in essay-writing contest, win attractive cash awards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 1Bharat organisation from Bhopal is going to conduct an essay- writing competition on ‘Empathy in Political Leadership - Are we Missing It Today?’, for youth.

People of the age group 18-25 years can take part in the contest. There are no fees.

A maximum number of words for the essay is 650. A participant may write either in English or in Hindi and its total prize money is Rs 65,000.

The amount for the first prize is Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 for the second prize and Rs 5,000 for the third prize.

The last date for submitting applications is August 15. Participants can register and submit their writing on www.1bharat.org or https://forms.gle/rZnBwmFh3ugbZmVR7. They will also email 1bharat.org.2021@gmail.com

Twenty next best entries will get Rs 500. The top 50 best entries will get appreciation e-certificates.

The organisation will give certificates to all participants.

The winners and other top 10 participants in each category will get a special mention.

The organisers will feature their essays featured on the 1Bharat website.

Special appreciation e-Certificates will be for top 10 in each language. A free creative writing workshop for top 25 entries by leading literary luminaries will also be conducted.