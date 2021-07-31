Bhopal: Take care of health and studies both, CM tells students

Bhopal: Chief Minister Chouhan has said that both good education and health for the students are important. In view of Corona infection in the state, classes have been started gradually. Classes IX and X are also being started from August 5. At present these classes will be held for only two days a week, said the CM.

Chief Minister held virtual discussions with students, teachers and parents from the Chief Minister’s residence in the ‘Student Dialogue Programme’ on Saturday.

Chouhan advised the children to take care of their health along with studies. He told them to have good and healthy food. He told them to eat three types of food. Hita Bhog – means which is beneficial, Mita Bhog - which is eaten less than hunger and Ritu Bhog - which is according to the season.

Singing the lines ‘Guzra Zamana Bachpan Ka’, Chief Minister said, “I still remember my childhood friends, my teachers, my mischief-making and what I ate. We also used to eat ber, kabeet, mango etc. in school. Today you are eating more junk food like pizza, burger, cold drinks, which are injurious to health. You may eat it, but only occasionally”.

During the programme, CM held discussions with Aastha Tiwari of Vidisha, Prashant of Damoh, Manya Sahu of Jabalpur, Mohit Sharma of Raisen and Shruti Gupta of Bhopal.

Chouhan said that students should set their own goals. He told the students to set their goals like Arjuna. Just as during the course of archery training, when Guru Dronacharya asked what he could see, Arjuna had said that he could see neither a tree nor a bird, he could see only a bird’s eye, similarly students should also concentrate and pursue their studies.

Chouhan said that parents are the first teachers of children. The values that you give them, decides their future. I remember after the birth of both my sons, I first recited the Gayatri Mantra in their ears. Even today, I keep motivating them to study religious texts.

The CM said that under the new education policy, NAS (National Achievement Survey) would also be organised in November, in which the target should be to bring the state of Madhya Pradesh among the top 10. More emphasis has been laid on vocational education in the new education policy.