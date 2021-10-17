Madhya Pradesh: Woman and her granddaughter die in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter died on Sunday evening in Girvasa village under Aswar police station area, the police said.

The woman Kamaksha and her granddaughter Sandhya went to take mud from an earthen mound for decorating their house on the occasion of upcoming Diwali festival. Both of them were digging the mud from the bottom portion of the earthen mound. Suddenly, the upper portion of it fell on them and the woman and her granddaughter died in the incident.

A local resident of the village saw the incident and informed the other residents of the village. On getting the information, the villagers rushed to the spot. They took the bodies out of the debris but they had died. After that the villagers informed the Aswar police station about the incident.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post mortem. The Police started further investigation into the matter.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:48 PM IST