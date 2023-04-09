Madhya Pradesh: Woman among Five dead after struck by lightning in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and four others died after lightning struck them on Saturday evening. Four incidents of people struck by lightning were reported from different villages of Chhatarpur district.

In the first case, a woman and her 11-year-old son who were packing wheat on the terrace of their house were struck by lightning. While the woman Preeti Patel survived after being rushed to hospital, her son Shivam died.

The second incident took place in Chauka Kodan village where a 45-year-old woman identified as Gauribai Patel was working on her farm. As she tried to take shelter under a tree, lightning struck her, following which she died.

In the third incident, Mulayam Yadav, resident of Bachroniya village was sitting under a mahua tree, when lightning struck and left him dead on the spot. In the fourth incident, a 22-year-old man identified as Jagbhan Ahirwar lost life in the Bhainsakhera village of Chhatarpur. Ahirwar was sitting inside his house when lightning struck him. The police have taken cognisance of all the incidents.

Lightning also claimed lives of five goats and a buffalo in Mavya village in Chhatarpur.