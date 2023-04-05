 Madhya Pradesh: Cops crack murder mystery of man, arrest one for bludgeoning him to death in Chhatarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagwa police of Chhatarpur have cracked the mystery behind the death of a man, whose body was found lying on the roadside a few days ago in Bandelankhera village a few days ago.

The police have also arrested a man for bludgeoning him to death, the cops said.

Sources at the Bhagwa police station said that the man who was found dead has been identified as Sonu Raikwar. His father Munna had suspected his murder, as injuries were found on his head, and the police began probing the matter. During investigations, the police learnt that on the evening of MARCH 28, Sonu had landed into an argument with another man of the village, identified as HanumatAhirwar, over some issue. The argument had subsided later, but on late night, Sonu again went to argue with Ahirwar.

An enraged Ahirwar picked up a stick and attacked Sonu on his head. He then began raining blows on him until he died. To portray the incident as a natural death, Ahirwar disposed of his body on the road and placed liquor bottles next to it.

The police took Ahirwar into custody.

article-image

