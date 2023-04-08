Madhya Pradesh: Witness Bhedaghat's ancient art of stone carving which infuses life in Gods

Stone craft of Bhedaghat: The ancient art of stone carving which brings life to idols of Gods | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bhedaghat in Jabalpur is known for its fine stone craft made out of soft marble stones found on Narmada banks. This ancient art has now been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the thousands of craftsmen associated with this are hoping for more value for their craft.

Bhedaghat has been a home to soft marble stones since ages. It is a source of employment to thousands of people. And as soft marble is easy to carve, statues of gods and other decorative pieces are made here.

The stones are caved so neatly, with attention to fine details that it feels the skilled artists have infused life in these idols of gods. Apart from this, people also get their names written on the soft stone.

GI tag expected to boost stone craft business

The craft is already famous in India as well as abroad. After getting the GI tag, it will receive even more international promotion, which will affect the business and tourism of the entire region. As of now, the craftsmen get a very low price for their hardwork, which is expected to increase after the GI tag.

5 handicraft products from MP get GI tag

In order to give a new identity to the handicraft products of Madhya Pradesh, the union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has given GI tag to the stonecraft of Bhedaghat, Gond Painting of Dindori, Carpet of Gwalior, Batik Print of Ujjain and Silk Saree of Varasivni of Balaghat.

Every region is known for its traditional and regional products, and Geographical Indications, also known as GI tags, are signs that celebrate the specific geographical origin and qualities and characteristics of the product that are due to that origin.