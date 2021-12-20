Madhya Pradesh: Winter session under shadow of OBC politics begins on Monday

Bhopal: The winter session of Madhya Pradesh state legislative Assembly will begin from Monday under the shadow of OBCs (Other Backward Classes) politics which has stirred the hornets' nest after ruling by the Supreme Court that led to cancellation of panchayat polls on OBC seats.

Winter session will have five-day sittings from December 20 to 24. Ahead of the session, leaders from the ruling party BJP and the Opposition Congress are blaming each other for cancellation of panchayat elections on OBC seats and, what they say, betraying the sizeable section of OBC population in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP leaders say it's the Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha who raised the issue of OBC reservation in the Supreme Court as a senior counsel during hearing on various petitions; otherwise, they say, the Supreme Court would not have passed such an order. On the contrary, Congress leaders say the BJP government failed to furnish data on OBCs during the hearing, hence the SC's order. Both the parties held meetings of party MLAs on Sunday evening to formulate effective strategies on their part to counter the other side's arguments in the House and how to send out the message that they were not at fault at all in cancellation of the election on the posts reserved for OBCs.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited the party MLAs along with their family members at CM House for a dinner on Sunday.

Sources said Chouhan has instructed the MLAs to remain prepared with information on important issues like fertilisers, electricity bills, agriculture, Covid-19 management and all the aspects of OBC reservation. They have been asked to play on front foot in countering the Opposition's arguments.

Congress has also decided to corner the government on the issue like undeclared power cuts especially in rural areas, queues of farmers waiting for fertilizers and being lathicharged for no fault of their own, said a Congress leader.

On the other hand, leader of Opposition, Kamal Nath too had a meeting of party MLAs at his official residence late Sunday evening.

Nath is said to have asked the MLAs to focus on issues like deteriorating law and order situation, fertilizers crisis, farmers not getting proper rates of their produce, atrocities on dalits, inflation besides the OBC issue.

Nath is also said to have briefed the MLAs about the decisions taken by his government for the OBCs- increase in reservation in government jobs from 14% to 27% and how, he added, the BJP government later got it stuck in the court battle.

All party meeting held, 1st day for women MLAs

An all-party meeting was held on Sunday for smooth running of House. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said the Question Hour on December 22 will be reserved for questions submitted by MLAs, including women, elected for the first time.

Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and minister for parliamentary affairs Narottam Mishra were also present in the meeting.

The speaker said, "The Assembly is a platform to raise public issues and the ruling party and opposition should cooperate in running the proceedings during all the sittings. The House should be convened once in three months and a total of 90 sittings should be held in a year."

Questions 1578

Adjournment motions 20

Zero hour 68

Bills to be tabled 3

