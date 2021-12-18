Bhopal: CM asks police to ensure women’s safety, drug mafia elimination, and control of cyber crimes

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday placed major challenges before state police like ensuring women’s safety, eliminating drug mafia and controlling cyber crimes. The chief minister was addressing police officials and personnel here on Madhya Pradesh Police Foundation Day.

“Whatever responsibility was entrusted to Madhya Pradesh Police, it was fulfilled with efficiency, firmness, devotion to duty and responsibility,” he said. He said there was not one but several achievements of state police for which he as the chief minister and people of state are proud of.

Recalling services of policemen, Chouhan said 877 personnel attained martyrdom from 1956 to 2020 while discharging their duties with indomitable courage and devotion. These police personnel established a great tradition of keeping the people of the state safe, he added.

He said it is the result of policemen’s actions that the guns of dacoits did not open fire in Chambal region and a new story of development is being written. The network of naxalites had been broken. SIMI's network had also been demolished.

He said in Simhastha also, police set a wonderful example in discharging civil duties while maintaining law and order. During the crisis of corona pandemic, the policemen risked their lives to protect lives of people and many of them sacrificed themselves.

He said, “Police personnel were successful in evacuating people by risking their lives in devastating floods in Chambal. Be it times of crisis or law and order situation or maintaining order during festivals, the police are involved in every difficult situation and are on duty.”

He said many new schemes had been started by the state government. Dial-100 was one of these. This had made quick action possible. Along with this, an initiative to reserve 30% posts in police for daughters was taken by Madhya Pradesh in the country.

He said it was necessary to make people feel that the "policeperson is my friend". “We have to develop such a work culture that no one should have any fear while approaching police. The feeling that police stations are not only for criminals should be developed. It is necessary to develop the trust of the police in the public. We should keep making continuous efforts in this direction,” he said.

Along with the police, the role of SAF jawans and home guards is also very important, he added. Earlier, the CM paid tributes by laying a wreath at Shaheed Smarak at Motilal Nehru Stadium. He inspected the parade and march past, presented medals to the police officers for their excellent service.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, director general of police Vivek Johri, retired senior police officers and other officers were present on the occasion.

Efforts to find solution

Chouhan said efforts are being made to find solution to the problems of the police and police family. Many times, policemen are forced to live in unhygienic conditions in rented accommodation. A campaign to build police houses has been started. If a policeman has a plot, then he can get a house built according to his wish by taking a loan from the bank. The state government will provide this house on rent to other policemen. The state government will give guarantee.

