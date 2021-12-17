Bhopal: Group captain Varun Pratap Singh cremated with full military honours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Group Captain Varun Pratap Singh cremated with full military honours here at Bairagarh crematorium, Bhopal on Friday.

The Group captain Singh was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reached the crematorium and offered last salute to the group captain.

The mortal remains of Singh reached Bhopal on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday had said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

Advertisement

Singh had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a sortie last year.

The air warrior was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, in August this year for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie.

The Group Captain was the lone survivor among the 14 people on board the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed Wednesday last.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:21 PM IST