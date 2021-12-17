e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

Bhopal: Group captain Varun Pratap Singh cremated with full military honours

The Group captain Singh was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter
Chief Minister offering salute to Group Captain Varun Pratap Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Group Captain Varun Pratap Singh cremated with full military honours here at Bairagarh crematorium, Bhopal on Friday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reached the crematorium and offered last salute to the group captain.

The mortal remains of Singh reached Bhopal on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday had said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

Vehicle carrying Group Captain's mortal remains
Singh had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a sortie last year.

The air warrior was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, in August this year for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie.

The Group Captain was the lone survivor among the 14 people on board the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed Wednesday last.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:21 PM IST
