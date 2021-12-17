Madhya Pradesh: Woman's body lies in morgue for eight days, Cops register case against 'unknown', cremation today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Last rites of the 30-year-old woman, whose body was kept in the mortuary of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for the last eight days, would be performed on Friday as the police have registered a case following complaint by the hospital administration. The woman had died after giving birth to a child.

Moreover, a post mortem of the woman was also performed after the case was registered and police will launch an official probe to find the so-called ‘husband’ of the woman.

“On the letter received from the hospital, we have registered a case in the matter and also performed a post mortem of the woman. We will get the last rites of the woman done with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday,” Yogesh Singh Tomar, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station, said.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur couldn’t be connected while the hospital staff said that the condition of the woman's baby is stable and it is kept in nursery.

Free Press had raised the issue as the dead body of the woman was kept in mortuary for eight days and waiting for its last rites while the hospital administration and police were passing the buck to each other over who should perform the last rites.

The 30-year-old Sumitra Bheel, resident of Vakyapada Village in Dhar district, was referred to MY Hospital from District Hospital, Ratlam for delivery on December 7. The woman died in MY Hospital after delivering a healthy baby about eight days ago.



Dead body of the woman had become a matter of clash between the police and MY Hospital administration over the question of who will initiate her last rites. The situation arose because the woman's husband fled from the hospital after his wife's death.

“During admission, a man came with the patient posing as her husband and giving his details as Shyamlal. The staff kept looking for Shyamlal to hand over the woman's body and her baby to him but he had fled from the hospital after learning about the woman's death. Later, the dead body was shifted to the mortuary and the baby was admitted to the hospital's nursery,” the hospital staff said.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:47 AM IST