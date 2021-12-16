Madhya Pradesh: Stay vacated, interviews from medical officer posts from January 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing lifting of stay by High Court, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has fixed interviews for filling as many as 576 posts of medical officer.

The interviews will be held from January 10 to February 3. In a public notice, MPPSC said that eligible candidates can download the interview letters from its official website till December 27.

On June 14, MPPSC had advertised 576 posts of medical officer lying vacant in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

It had invited candidates five times to the number of vacant posts for interviews. On September 17, MPPSC had issued a list of 615 candidates whose candidatures were rejected. In the September 17 notice, MPPSC had stated that the cut off percentage had been finalized at 60.

One of the rejected candidates had moved high court stating that the cut off marks were finalized in mid of the selection process.

However, MPPSC rejected the claim stating that it had clearly stated that candidates five times the number of vacancies would be invited for interviews.

The court had stayed on the selection process. “The stay has now been vacated,” MPPSC said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:17 PM IST