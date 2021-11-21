e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:15 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Wild elephant caught in Bandhavgarh area

As a result, the villagers were living in fear. Besides, the elephant damaged the patrolling camps and solar panels of the park.
FP News Service
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A wild elephant which entered the Khitauli forest circle of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and was destroying crops was caught, an official said on Saturday.

According to the deputy director of the tiger reserve, the elephant destroyed crops and damaged many houses in Tala, Pataur, Panpatha, Khitauli and Gadhpuri villages.

Chief wildlife warden and chief forest conservator (wildlife) in Bhopal permitted the foresters to catch the pachyderm.

When the senior officials of the forest department came to know that the elephant was present in Bagdari area, a team led by a veterinary doctor Nitin Gupta.

Five elephants of the department and 78 officials took part in the operation. The elephant will be kept under strict vigil for some time.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:15 AM IST
