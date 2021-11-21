Madhya Pradesh: Wild elephant caught in Bandhavgarh area

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A wild elephant which entered the Khitauli forest circle of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and was destroying crops was caught, an official said on Saturday.

According to the deputy director of the tiger reserve, the elephant destroyed crops and damaged many houses in Tala, Pataur, Panpatha, Khitauli and Gadhpuri villages.

As a result, the villagers were living in fear. Besides, the elephant damaged the patrolling camps and solar panels of the park.

Chief wildlife warden and chief forest conservator (wildlife) in Bhopal permitted the foresters to catch the pachyderm.

When the senior officials of the forest department came to know that the elephant was present in Bagdari area, a team led by a veterinary doctor Nitin Gupta.

Five elephants of the department and 78 officials took part in the operation. The elephant will be kept under strict vigil for some time.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:15 AM IST