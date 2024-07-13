Madhya Pradesh: Wife Of Chhindwara MP Gets Her Head Tonsured After His LS Victory

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of Member of Parliament from Chhindwara Vivek Banti Sahu, Shalini Sahu got her head shaved after her wish got fulfilled. She had pledged that if her husband wins the Chhindwara Lok Sabha election then she will get her head tonsured.

Vivek Bunti Sahu got elected from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat by defeating heavy weight candidate of Congress and son of former CM Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath by a huge margin. Shalini Sahu got her head shaved at Balajipuram. Everyone is talking about her secret wish which helped her husband in winning the election.