Madhya Pradesh: Why are Congress leaders silent on Kashmir and Chhattisgarh violence, asks Home minister Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress for its stand on Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri violence home minister Narottam Mishra asked the Congress leaders why they were silent on Kashmir and Chhattisgarh violence.

Talking to newspersons the minister said Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were only concerned as to how to draw a political mileage from Lakhimpur Kheri violence. That’s why, he said, these leaders were raising the issue repeatedly.

But, he added, these leaders had nothing to say over violence in Kashmir and also Chhattisgarh.

Notably, there is surge in violence in Kashmir for the past some time with terrorists targeting and killing non-Kashmiris including migrant labourers in the state.

In the latest violence terrorists shot dead two migrant labourers and injured another close on the heels of killing two migrant labourers in different incidents. Earlier, they killed two teachers, both non-Kashmiris triggering outrage in the country.

Chhattisgarh Kawardha town witnessed violence recently over removal of religious flags by a group of people leading to imposition of curfew in the town. Several people including at least three police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:29 PM IST