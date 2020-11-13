Madhya Pradesh: Who told you to issue order on bursting crackers, CM Chouhan to Collectors

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his annoyance on district collectors for releasing order and fixing time of bursting crackers.

Home minister Narottam Mishra has said there is no time limit for bursting crackers and people should celebrate Diwali with merriment.

The CM asked collectors that it was the order of the NGT and what had made you to release the order.

Mishra made the above statement at a press conference in Datia on Friday.

The National Green Tribunal has issued an order limiting time for bursting crackers, and on the basis of that, the collectors may have issued a fiat, but there is no such time limit, Mishra said.

He, however, said people should follow the corona-protection norms.

Diwali is a festival of joy, so there are no restrictions on its celebrations, he said.

BJP leader Surendra Sharma demanded that the order issued by the collectors limiting time for bursting crackers should be rolled back. Former minister PC Sharma also objected to such an order.

NGT has issued an order saying that crackers should be burst from 8 to 10pm in those cities where air pollution has worsened.

Mishra’s statement shows the state government is not keen on limiting time for bursting crackers.

The collectors have issued the order only as part of formality.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said there would not be any ban on bursting crackers.