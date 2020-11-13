Madhya Pradesh: Ban effective on only Chinese crackers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the eve of Diwali, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state has banned only Chinese crackers, while India-made fireworks are permitted.

He was addressing divisional commissioners, IGs and other district officials via video conferencing on Friday. This was the first meeting of Chouhan with the administrative officials after the bypolls in the state. Chouhan permitted holding of small fetes and the social gatherings but following all Covid-19 guidelines. Chouhan directed the district collectors to ensure adherence to the Covid-19 health guidelines during Diwali celebrations.

Merit will decide the posting of the field officers, as appointments are made on the basis of performance, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister discussed many of the issues including employment, paddy procurement on MSP, law and order in state, anti-adulteration campaign, CM Kisan Kalyan Yojna, street vendors upliftment programme, ration distribution scheme, SHG, programme related to one district one produce scheme.

ACS health Mohammad Suleman, cautioning that there may be a rise in Coronavirus cases in the coming winters, asked collectors to make required arrangements. Chouhan directed them to continue with the corona campaign in the state.

CM asked the collectors to work on the ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ and organise ‘Employment Fete’. Employment shall be provided to maximum jobless youths of the area, he added.

The first Monday of the month is set to assess the government schemes through the video conference. “On all 29 days the work will be done and on the 30th day assessment will be done’.

The CM asked the officials to put a check post at the state borders to prevent entry of substandard rice or paddy in the state’s mandis. Chouhan appreciated the efforts of the Rewa district where the administration had sealed the district borders and prevented entry of poor quality rice and paddy. He asked the other districts to follow the same.