Madhya Pradesh weather update: Night temperature drops marginally across the state

Bhopal: A minor drop in night temperature was recorded at most places in the state on Sunday night. Pachmarhi recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature after marginal drop of 0.4 degree. Raisen and Rewa recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius each after drop of 1.5 degrees and 1.4 degrees respectively.

Khajuraho and Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius each after drop of 0.8 degree and 1.2 degrees respectively. Naugaon recorded minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.4 degree while Indore recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.4 degree. Narsinghpur recorded minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree.

Dhar recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.8 degrees while Hoshangabad recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree. Seoni recorded minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.