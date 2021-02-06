INDORE: City's night temperature drops to normal level again after a week, weather condition to remain same for next two days

Indore: With a fresh spell of snowfall in the northern part of the country, the city's night temperature dropped to normal level again after a week.

“Fluctuation in temperature is frequent for the last few days due to frequent change in wind pattern. The temperature has decreased again due to cold winds coming from the north east,” a meteorological department official said.

Maximum temperature on Friday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal while temperature on Friday night was 11.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal. The conditions will remain the same for two days and the night temperature may drop further.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and lower level south easterlies from Bay of Bengal causing moisture incursion to the region, isolated to scattered light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning are likely over north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, official added.