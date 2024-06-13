 Madhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno

Madhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno

The translocation of cheetals is aimed at strengthening the prey base of cheetahs in Kuno. Once things are worked out, the cheetals would be captured for translocation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
As per rough estimate, Kanha Tiger Reserve has cheetal population ranging between 50,000 to 55,000 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As weather conditions have become cloudy and temperature has come down substantially, Kanha Tiger Reserve is contemplating on sending another lot of Cheetals - 'spotted deer' - to Kuno National Park. The translocation of cheetals is aimed at strengthening the prey base of cheetahs in Kuno. Once things are worked out, the cheetals would be captured for translocation.

A senior officer of Kanha Tiger Reserve said that this year, Kuno has sought 1,000 cheetals to strengthen its prey base. So far, around 150 cheetals have been shifted to Kuno. The work of Cheetal translocation was suspended during sweltering summer heat.

Read Also
MP June 12 Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Dhar, Hot Winds In Singrauli; State's Mixed Weather...
article-image

Since the temperatures have come down considerably and in the coming days, the weather condition is likely to become more conducive for translocation of spotted deer. Therefore, contemplation is underway to send another lot to Kuno.

Notably, Kanha Tiger Reserve has a robust population of Cheetals ranging between 50,000 to 55000 and the reserve often shifts its spotted deer to other tiger reserves and sanctuaries on the basis of demand.

On being contacted, deputy director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, Puneet Goyal said that some logistic problems are encountered during the monsoon so we are mulling over sending cheetal now as temperature has come down.

Previously, Kanha had sent cheetals to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, which is being developed as the next destination of Cheetah translocation. Besides, it also translocated cheetals to Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve, earlier known as Nauradehi Sanctuary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno

Madhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno

Bhopal: On Line Of Chipko Movement, Women Cling To Trees, Protest Against Proposed Felling Of 29k...

Bhopal: On Line Of Chipko Movement, Women Cling To Trees, Protest Against Proposed Felling Of 29k...

MP Weather Update: Cloudy Weather Brings Relief In Bhopal, Wait For Monsoon Continues

MP Weather Update: Cloudy Weather Brings Relief In Bhopal, Wait For Monsoon Continues

Bhopal: Now, free JEE, NEET, CLAT coaching for tribal students Under Akanksha Yojana

Bhopal: Now, free JEE, NEET, CLAT coaching for tribal students Under Akanksha Yojana

Bhopal: Two Die, 70 In Hospital Due To Suspected Cholera Outbreak In Bhind

Bhopal: Two Die, 70 In Hospital Due To Suspected Cholera Outbreak In Bhind