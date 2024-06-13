Madhya Pradesh: Weather Conducive, Kanha Tiger Reserve Pondering Over Cheetal Translocation To Kuno

As per rough estimate, Kanha Tiger Reserve has cheetal population ranging between 50,000 to 55,000 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As weather conditions have become cloudy and temperature has come down substantially, Kanha Tiger Reserve is contemplating on sending another lot of Cheetals - 'spotted deer' - to Kuno National Park. The translocation of cheetals is aimed at strengthening the prey base of cheetahs in Kuno. Once things are worked out, the cheetals would be captured for translocation.

A senior officer of Kanha Tiger Reserve said that this year, Kuno has sought 1,000 cheetals to strengthen its prey base. So far, around 150 cheetals have been shifted to Kuno. The work of Cheetal translocation was suspended during sweltering summer heat.

Since the temperatures have come down considerably and in the coming days, the weather condition is likely to become more conducive for translocation of spotted deer. Therefore, contemplation is underway to send another lot to Kuno.

Notably, Kanha Tiger Reserve has a robust population of Cheetals ranging between 50,000 to 55000 and the reserve often shifts its spotted deer to other tiger reserves and sanctuaries on the basis of demand.

On being contacted, deputy director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, Puneet Goyal said that some logistic problems are encountered during the monsoon so we are mulling over sending cheetal now as temperature has come down.

Previously, Kanha had sent cheetals to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, which is being developed as the next destination of Cheetah translocation. Besides, it also translocated cheetals to Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve, earlier known as Nauradehi Sanctuary.