Madhya Pradesh: Watery grave for three Bhopal teenagers near Halali Dam in Vidisha

BHOPAL/VIDISHA: Three teenage boys from Bhopal drowned in the waterfall near Halali dam in Vidisha district on Sunday morning. The boys had gone for a picnic with their friends and were bathing under the fall when the mishap occurred.

Police said one of the boys slipped into the pool while taking a bath under the fall and others drowned while attempting to save him. The incident occurred at an area called Neela Pani at Banjaran Kund near Chhota Panchmarhi a little away from Halali dam under Kararia police station, station house officer (SHO) Karariya Aruna Singh.The deceased have been identified as Amit Patel, 17, Abhay Sharma, 19 and Mohit Sharma, 19. She said the five teenagers went to the spot on two bikes.

As one of the victims, Abhay started sinking in the water, his two friends Amit and Mohit rushed to save him. They went behind him into the pool which was several meters deep. However, the trio drowned into it, said the SHO. Two of the friends Abhishek Singh 17 and Abhishek Sharma managed to come out from the water, she said.

All the victims were residents of Ashoka Garden while Abhishek Singh was a resident of Bhim Nagar in Bhopal. Abhay was the brother of Abhishek 17, who survived the mishap. Two of the deceased, Amit and Mohit were the only sons of their parents.

The local police were informed about the mishap by villagers and the bodies were fished out. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, said SHO. According to police, the family members of the victims were unaware of their location.

Amit’s father told police that they were sleeping and only they learned about the incident when they received a call from Vidisha police.

Singh said they had gone to the spot on two bikes and it was early morning and very few visitors were around. Police retrieved the bodies of Amit and Abhay, while the body of Mohit could be retrieved after a few hours of search operation.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:12 PM IST