Madhya Pradesh: Wards of Narmadapuram ranked on the basis of hygiene ahead of Cleanliness survey 2023

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Narmadapuram, Navneet Pandey, wards of the town were ranked on the basis of hygiene being maintained in them on Friday. The initiative was conducted, keeping in view the objective of officials of the Narmadapuram municipality to make the town stand at the first position in Cleanliness survey 2023.

Cleanliness nodal officer, Deeksha Tiwari told the media that the wards which fared well during this were conferred with awards. Under the category of the cleanest hotels, the first prize went to the A3 Hotel and restaurant, while the second prize went to Hotel Vallabh Vilas and the third one was conferred on Hotel Royal Vatika.

In the category of cleanest nursing homes and hospitals, the Apna hospital of Narmadapuram claimed the first prize, Kamlabai Prem Narayan Malviya hospital bagged the second prize and Saurabh Nursing home was crowned third.

In the list of the residential colonies, the Rewa city colony emerged as the winner by bagging the first prize, followed by Divine city on second position and River view residency at the third position.

President of Narmadapuram municipality, Neetu Yadav has appealed to the general public to observe cleanliness across the town.

