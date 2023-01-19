e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram athletes perform splendidly at State level handball Premiere league

The competition was organised under the joint aegis of Rewa handball association and Olympics association

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The State level handball premiere league was organised in the Rewa district from January 12 until January 15, 2023. Handball athletes of Narmadapuram performed splendidly in the league, which witnessed the participation of teasm from more than 19 districts of the state.

The competition was organised under the joint aegis of Rewa handball association and Olympics association. Numerous players of Narmadapuram clinched prizes in the competition and various titles were also conferred on them.

In the girls’ category, the title of the best player of the match went to Aruni Bathri, while that of the best player of the city went to Nandini Sahdawat, Rishika Solanki was conferred with the title of Best goalkeeper of the tournament. Ganga Aandekar finished as the runner-up in the competition.

In the boys’ category, Devendra Narre was honoured with the title of the best player of the match, Somesh Sharma and Anikeit Salaam finished as runner-up, while Dev Adhikari bagged a place in the boys’ winning team.

Sneha Dubey of the Narmadapuram Handball association expressed her gratitude towards Secretary of MP Handball association, Hardeep Singh Roopal, while all the players who exhibited spectacular performance were felicitated.

article-image

