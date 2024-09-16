 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP Leader’s Alleged Threat; CCTV Footage Goes Viral After 7 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP Leader’s Alleged Threat; CCTV Footage Goes Viral After 7 Months

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP Leader’s Alleged Threat; CCTV Footage Goes Viral After 7 Months

It is said that the video is seven months old and the incident occurred on February 2, 2024, at Singrauli district's Kotwali police station. The video shows Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod Mishra removing his uniform in front of senior officers and municipal officials.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP Leader’s Threat; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking CCTV footage has emerged from Madhya Pradesh Singrauli district, where an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) tore-up his uniform after a BJP leader allegedly threatened him of making him take his uniform off.

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the office and has gone viral on social media. 

According to information, the incident pertains to Singrauli district. It is  said that, while a meeting was going on between police officials and BJP members, one of the leaders allegedly threatened an ASI saying, “We will take you off your uniform!”

Read Also
Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...
article-image

Hearing this, the ASI lost his temper and started to rip his uniform in front of the BJP leader in response.

FPJ Shorts
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Look Regal In Minimalistic South Indian Ensemble For Their Wedding Day
'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface
'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface
JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here
JNVST 2025: NVS Extends Class 6 Admission Registration Deadline Till September 23, Apply Here
What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?
What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

In the video, it can be seen how the ASI gets off his chair in a fit of rage and starts to undress himself in front of everyone. Despite others’ efforts to make him calm down he remains inconsolable and continues to undress himself. 

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Generosity, Wrong Message, Envelopes In Capital & More
article-image

Seven months old video resurfaces again

It is said that the video is seven months old and the incident occurred on February 2, 2024, at Singrauli district's Kotwali police station. The video shows Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod Mishra removing his uniform in front of senior officers and municipal officials.

A dispute occurred over drain construction in the Kotwali area. ASI Mishra had a heated argument with local residents, following which municipal officials and police officers arrived to resolve the issue. However, BJP leader and councillor husband Arjun Gupta allegedly threatened ASI Mishra, saying he would strip him of his uniform.

Read Also
MP September 16 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More; A Sluice Gate Of Kolar...
article-image

Investigation launched into leak of video after 7 months

In a fit of rage, ASI Mishra removed his uniform, and the incident was captured on the police station's CCTV camera. The Superintendent of Police, Nivedita Gupta, had taken action against ASI Mishra for removing his uniform.

Now, seven months later, the video has resurfaced, and the incident is gaining attention again. The Superintendent of Police has ordered an investigation into the leak of the CCTV footage and the viral video on social media. The opposition Congress party has criticised the incident, calling it a display of power by the ruling party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP September 16 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More; A Sluice Gate Of Kolar...

MP September 16 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More; A Sluice Gate Of Kolar...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Wardi Utarwa Denge…’ Angry Singrauli ASI Rips Uniform In Response To BJP...

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

Major Concern: Every 4 Seconds, One Brain Stroke In India, Experts Blame Lack Of Awareness

Major Concern: Every 4 Seconds, One Brain Stroke In India, Experts Blame Lack Of Awareness

MP Updates: Jeweller’s Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs; Items Used For Making IEDs Seized...

MP Updates: Jeweller’s Employee Steals Gold Worth ₹10 Lakhs; Items Used For Making IEDs Seized...