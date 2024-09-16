MP September 16 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More; A Sluice Gate Of Kolar Dam Opened | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon trough from the Bay of Bengal is active in the entire state, due to this an alert of heavy rain is issued in 38 districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur on Monday. The system will remain active for the next 3 days as well.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be thunderstorms and light rain in some districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions. Till now, Madhya Pradesh has received 40.5 inches of rain which is 8% more than normal rainfall.

Orange alert on Monday

The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert in districts such as Singrauli, Anuppur, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat and Maihar.

Current weather situation in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Yellow alert

Yellow alert has been issued in dIstricts such as Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Sagar, Seoni and Chhatarpur.

Possibility of heavy rain

There has been possibility of heavy rain in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Pandhurna.

Kolar dam gates opened

This year, more than 200 out of 282 dams in the state have been filled resulting in opening of the gates of many dams including Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Madikheda, Kerava, Kaliyasot, Kolar, Bhadbhada, Tawa, Bargi, Mohanpura, Halali, Atal Sagar, Tighra, Bansujara, Johila All these dams have overflowed.

However, the gates of the dams were closed after the heavy rains stopped in the state for the last three to four days, but on Sunday, a gate of Kolar Dam near Bhopal was opened again.