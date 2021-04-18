Madhya Pradesh: Ward boy arrested for molesting Covid patient in Lotus Hospital, Gwalior

BHOPAL: Ward boy of Lotus Hospital, Gwalior, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 50-year-old Covid patient who was on oxygen support. A case has been registered under Section 376 and 354 of IPC against ward boy Vivek Lodhi.

As per police, Lotus Hospital had opened Covid centre in Golden Village Hotel. Shivpuri based widow was admitted here after she tested Covid-positive on April 16.

On Saturday late evening accused Lodhi reached the room and asked the well being of the lady.

Lodhi asked that he wanted to check her, after that he started molesting the lady. First the lady kept quite as she thought that it may the corona checking protocol, but sensing the dubious action of the ward boy, she raised alarm. On this he fled away from the room.

But once again he reached the room and asked that he had to check the heart beat and started molesting the lady.

The lady again raised the alarm and called her son and other relatives on phone.

Meantime, the ward fled from the centre. It is alleged that the owner of the hospital helped the boy to flee from the centre.

The SP Gwalior Amit Sanghi informed the accused of the case has been arrested and the involvement of the other staff and the director of the hospital are being probed.

The CCTV footages are collected and according to evidence the action will be taken against the culprit of the case.