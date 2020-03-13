Madhya Pradesh: Waiting for Rebel MLAs return from Bengaluru, BJP and Cong supporters come face to face at Bhopal airport

Bhopal: BJP and Congress supporters gathered in large numbers at Raja Bhoj airport here on Friday after they came to know that MLAs supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia were returning from Bengaluru.

Supporters of both the parties shouted slogans and even a scrimmage was reported. The district administration imposed section 144 on the airport premise to prevent any untoward situation between the supporters.

In wake of the expected arrival of the MLAs, DIG Irshad Wali along with two SPs, four ASPs, CSPs and additional 100 police personnel was there to ensure that MLAs were safely taken to the Assembly. The police had beefed up security at the airport and called 31 personal security officers (PSO). The PSOs were to accompany the rebel legislators as soon as they landed on the state soil.

Anticipating the arrival of the MLAs, BJP leaders including party spokesperson Rahul Kothari and others reached the airport in a bus which was to ferry the legislators to the Vidhan Sabha. Congress and BJP supporters came face to face raising slogans for and against Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined BJP. Police personnel had to intervene to disperse the shouting supporters.

Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had issued notices to 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned, asking them to appear before him by Friday and clarify whether they have quit voluntarily or under pressure. Twenty two MLAs resigned from the Congress soon after Scindia quit the primary membership of the party. Out of these, 19 were in Bengaluru. The resignation letters of all the MLAs were submitted to Assembly speaker N.P. Prajapati by a BJP delegation.

The ruling Congress has been alleging that 19 of the party

MLAs, including ministers, were been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru.