Petty much? After joining BJP, state EOW reopens land forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday decided to verify facts afresh in a complaint against former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, in which they are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.
The development came after Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday. 22 MLAs who belong to his camp also resigned, threatening the survival of the Kamal Nath government in the state.
"Yes, an order has been given for re-verification of facts in the complaint filed by Surendra Shrivastava," an Economic Offences Wing official told PTI.
An EOW release said Mr Shrivastava on Thursday filed a new complaint against Mr Scindia and his family, alleging that by falsifying a registry document, they sold him a piece of land at Mahalgaon which was smaller by 6,000 sq feet than the original agreement in 2009.
He had lodged the complaint first on March 26, 2014. But it was investigated and closed in 2018, the EOW official said. "As he again petitioned us today, we will re-verify the facts," the officer said.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's close aide Pankaj Chaturvedi alleged that it was political vendetta.
"The case had been closed for want of evidence. Now for vengeance, it is being reopened. We have full faith in the Constitution and law. We will get justice and Kamal Nath government a befitting reply," Chaturvedi said.
On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia finally joined the BJP in the presence of JP Nadda and other senior leaders. Interestingly, PM Modi and Amit Shah were missing in action but it was homecoming of sorts for the scion.
However, as expected, Scindia's exit did go well with the Congresss.
Addressing the topic of defection from the party to BJP, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.
"I studied with Jyotiraditya. I know him very well," Gandhi added, calling Scindia's shift a "battle of ideology".
Gandhi alleged that Jyotiraditya was scared for his political future and hence he kept his ideology in his pocket and joined the RSS.
Gandhi also said that he will not earn respect in the BJP.
Scindia haS been considered a close associate of Gandhi's and many had even considered him a viable candidate for becoming the party President, should the Gandhis step aside. Though Gandhi said that Scindia is allowed at his home anytime, it would be interesting to look out for what happens between the Gandhi's and Scindia's in the future.
In the wake of Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a jibe at his former party colleague, stating that "may God keep him safe in BJP".
Taking to Twitter, Singh said that nothing in the Gwalior Chambal division moved without his consent in the last 16 months.
"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!" Singh tweeted.
Other Congress leaders also expressed rage after Scindia quit the party to join BJP.
