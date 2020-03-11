Jyotiraditya Scindia turns Saffron: Remembering the deep connection between BJP and the Scindias

On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia finally joined the BJP in the presence of JP Nadda and other senior leaders. Interestingly, PM Modi and Amit Shah were missing in action but it was homecoming of sorts for the scion.

He said he had two significant dates in his life. The first was the day he lost his father Madhavrao Scindia and the second was his father’s 75th birth anniversary when he took the call to join BJP.

During his speech, he lashed out at the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed there was a denial in a reality in Congress, saying the party has changed. He said he had become hurt and distressed and he wasn’t able to serve the people in my previous organisation.

The deep connection with BJP

While millennials might be aghast to see the erstwhile Maharaja’s son turn saffron, the BJP and the Scindias have a long history. Vijayraje Scindia, Jyotiraditya's grandmother was one of the founding members of the BJP, a member of the Jan Sangh and also spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.