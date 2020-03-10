Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP: The deep mutual respect between the Scindias and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

With that scholarship money, Vajpayee studied in DAV college, Kanpur for his law education where joined the RSS and came close to Deendayal Upadhyaya, laying the seeds for what would become India’s most dominant party right now.

In fact, it’s interesting ponder how different the BJP would’ve been if Jiwajirao hadn’t subsided Vajpayee’s education.

In fact, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the three candidates from the Jan Sangha to defy the Indira wave and win three seats in Gwalior, Guna and Bhind during the 1971 Lok Sabha Elections. The other two winners were Vijayaraje Scindia and Madhavrao Scindia. The latter would later quit and join the Congress.

Madhavrao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee only clashed politically once, in the 1984 Lok Sabha Elections when Madhavrao suddenly picked Gwalior to contest against his family friend. It turned out to be a masterstroke.

Vajpayee, who was already been touted as a potential PM candidate, had hoped Vijayaraje’s influence would help him win the Gwalior seat but Scindia’s sudden move pinned ABV to Gwalior and he failed to win the seat.

He would shift his political journey to Uttar Pradesh instead.