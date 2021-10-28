Madhya Pradesh: Vote against price rise and unemployment: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former chief minister and state PCC chief Kamal Nath campaigned in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency along with Sachin Pilot on the last day of campaigning on Wednesday. Nath urged people to vote against price rise and unemployment.

Nath reminded people of the difficult times that have faced during corona pandemic and how lakhs of people died. He said that not a single person whose family members died of corona have received compensation announced by the government.

“There is a complete breakdown of law and order and system. Unemployed youth who are demanding jobs are being lathicharged. Farmers demanding fertilizers too get canecharged. Government is listening to nobody and is taking the voters for-granted,” said Nath.

Nath also attacked Shivraj government on failure on power front and roads. He said that shortage of electricity has led to frequent power outage across the state. Condition of roads is so bad that people think twice before travelling.

“It took 70 years for petrol to attain price of Rs 70 per litre but the BJP raised it to Rs 120 within its 7 years of rule. Farmers have started using bulls for ploughing the fields instead of tractors- is this the development they boast of,” lashed Nath on the government.

They always question about 15 months rule of Congress but refuse to reply or say anything on BJP’s 17 years of rule. People used to get gas cylinder for Rs 350 in Congress rule but now the prices have shot up to as much as Rs 1000.

Time has come…

The 17 years of BJP rule has made the state number one in farmers’ deaths, unemployment, malnutrition, crime against children and women and scams, said Nath, adding that “time has come when people should seriously contemplate before voting.”

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:32 AM IST