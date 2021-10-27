Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA with four booked for abetment to suicide after property dealer takes poison, dies

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Suicide by a property dealer rattled the Congress on Wednesday when a case of abetment to suicide was registered against a party legislator Ajab Singh Kushwah and his four cohorts.

Kushwah is MLA from Sumawali constituency of Morena district.

The property dealer, Sitram Sharma, gulped down a poisonous substance in front of Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah’s house in Gwalior on Monday night. He died in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, a case of fraud has already been registered against Kushwah, following a complaint by Sitaram Sharma.

In his complaint to police Manoj Sharma, son of Sitaram Sharam, claimed that Kushwah had fraudulently developed colonies on government lands in Vikram Nagar and Sohan Nagar localities of Gwalior. Sitaram Sharma had purchased plots from Kushwah but was not given possession of the plots, Manoj claimed.

“My father had paid Rs 1.86 crore to Kushwah against the plots,” Manoj claimed in his complaint.

On Monday night, Sharma went to Kushwah’s house situated in Kalpi Bridge locality to demand his money back. When Kushwah refused to meet him, Sharma consumed poisonous substances. He was rushed to Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police said that a case had been registered against Kushwah, his son-in-law Ranjeet Singh and three others. “The case has been registered on the basis of the dying declaration of Sharma and his son’s statement,” said a senior police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:12 PM IST