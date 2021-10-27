Bhopal: Class-8 student molests junior, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class-8 allegedly molested a student of class-7 in Bilkhiria locality of Bhopal, sources said on Wednesday.

As the girl related the incident to her father, he bashed up the boy.

The police have registered a counter FIR against the father of the girl as well as against the boy.

According to information, the girl along with her friends was walking towards her school on Tuesday when the boy molested her.

The girl returned home and informed her father. The infuriated father reached the school and beat up the student.

As both sides lodged the complaint, the police have registered a counter case.

The girl’s father said that the accused boy had molested the girl on many occasions. The family members of the girl persuaded him but he didn't stop the harassment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:37 PM IST