24,354 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours
Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Vinoo Mankad championship MP tosses Himachal out by 87 runs

Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh won the league match against Himachal Pradesh by 87 runs on Friday at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy held at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. Winning the toss, Madhya Pradesh chose to bat and set a score of 227, losing the entire line-up with just one ball left in hand.

Opener Prithviraj Singh Tomar scored 51 runs off 62 balls and hitting 9 fours. Third in order, Shubham Kushwah scored another hefty fifty for the team off 73 balls.

In response, Himachal collapsed on 140 playing 37.1 overs only.

While Raghav Angra and Mridul P Surroch scored 42 and 41 respectively for the team, four players couldn’t even open their accounts before returning to the pavilion.

Madhya Pradesh is currently at the second position on the points table with 8 points scored and two matches won out of three. Maharashtra is at the top with 10 points.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:26 PM IST
