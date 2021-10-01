Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian youth releases after four years serving in jail for fake visa

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old Nigerian youth released from Neta ji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail, Jabalpur after four years.

The Jabalpur police had arrested Nigerian Youth Johnson Unu from Dumna Airport in 2017 for having a fake visa.

He had arrived from Mumbai to meet his friend living in Katni. When he was returning to Mumbai, the airport authority and security personnel checked his visa and found that his visa was fake.

After that the Airport Authority and the local police contacted the Indian Embassy in Nigeria and investigated, it came to notice that the time period of his visa had been expired, on which the police filed a case against him and presented him in the court. The court sentenced him to four years of imprisonment.

Johnson arrived in India on a medical tourism visa for his treatment of nose bleeding on May 7, 2014. He was treated in Mumbai. During this time, he met some citizens of Nigeria and together with them he started doing medicine business. Meanwhile, his visa expired and he got his visa extended through an agent and continued his stay in India.

On May 12, 2021, he completed his four-year sentence and was released from the Central Jail.After his release, he was kept in a detention center in the Civil Lines police station. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna and Civil Line Police got his passport and a new visa made from the embassy, ​​which took four months.

Then after the completion of all the legal formalities, the Jabalpur police took Johnson to Mumbai by train on Wednesday night. The Jabalpur police would drop him till Mumbai airport from where he would be sent to Nigeria.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:26 PM IST