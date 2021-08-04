Madhya Pradesh: Villagers save cows from flooded area

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Kwari River has continued to rise. It inundated many villages including Deori.

A far-flung area in the village turned into an island where more than 12 cows were marooned, and they were bellowing out for help.

Their pathetic yells attracted the villagers’ attention. They thought they would rescue those cattle. They, however, could not muster enough courage to near the furious Kwari.

The place that turned into an island was nearly 100 meters from the mainland. The villagers then sought help through social media. No sooner had the ‘Gou sewaks (those who take care of cows)’ come to know of it than they rushed to banks of the river.

They, somehow, managed to get the cows into the water from the island.

The villagers carried ropes to which they tethered the cows and brought them to safer places. All were safe.