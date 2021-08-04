Madhya Pradesh: High court seeks five years’ data about non-availability of warehouses for storing grains

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has directed the state government, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Warehouse Corporation to submit the last five years’ data about non-availability of warehouses for keeping food grains.

The high court was hearing a petition on non-availability of warehouses for storing food grains. As a result, grains were kept in the open. The next hearing of the petition is scheduled for August 23.

Advocate Gulab Singh had filed the petition citing the order passed by the Supreme Court. The apex court order said that the storage of grains should be done properly, and for this, a law should be passed under the Disaster Management Act.

Huge quantity of grains kept in the open, get spoiled, because of poor management.

A bench of the high court had issued notices to the Central Government and the State Government, the Food Corporation of India and the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Corporation and directed them to submit their response.

Along with this, the bench had directed all the collectors of the state to conduct a survey and to take steps to store food grains kept on roof.

The state government said that reports had received from the collectors of all 52 districts.

According to the court order, all the district collectors have got the food grains stored in safe places.

During the last hearing of the case, it was said in the court that FCI has failed to store food grains due to non-availability of warehouses.

The court directed the government to submit the data of the last five years about the storage and scheduled the next hearing for August 23.