Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah assures Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of all help amid floods in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of the state and said that the Centre is providing full help to State for relief work.

"Regarding the floods due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, I have spoken with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation. The state is being given full help for relief work by the Centre. In this difficult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is standing with the people of the state," said Amit Shah in a tweet in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan has been continuously monitoring the situation in the flood-affected regions of the state.

"Nearly 1,225 villages of Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena are affected by flood. A total of 5,950 people from 240 villages have been evacuated and taken to safe place, so far. The administration is trying to reach out each affected person," Chouhan tweeted.

He congratulated the Border Security Force (BSF) and the administration for rescuing 24 people at night in Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar.

Army has rescued 17 people trapped in Datia Pali's Village and 20 people from Kali Pahari of Shivpuri, tweeted Chouhan. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 11 people from Tapkeshwar Temple, he said.

The Chief Minister said that that he is continuously monitoring the flood situation in the state."I have discussed with Inspector General of Police (IG) Chambal, IG Gwalior, and the district administration of the flood-prone area on the phone," he said.

"Rescue operation is going on in full swing at all the places. Many people have been evacuated safely in the rescue operation that lasted overnight," added Chouhan.

