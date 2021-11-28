Madhya Pradesh: Vikrant Bhuria gets warning to improve results within two months

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State President of Youth Congress Vikrant Bhuria was reprimanded by the national president Shriniwas BV for not fulfilling the target given by him. The national president of Youth Congress was in Bhopal on Saturday and held a review meeting late evening.

Sources from the Youth Congress said that Bhuria, after appointment, was given three months time to strengthen the network of Youth Congress across the state. During the review meeting, it was found that most of the posts of office bearers remained vacant in several districts.

President of the state Youth Congress was also asked to hold meetings at all districts of the office bearers and organize protests besides facilitating common people in their problems. However, the Youth Congress hasn’t organized any protest till date, barring one in which the national president was present. That protest too was organized on the instructions of national leadership.

Sources said that the main focus of Shriniwas remained on strengthening of ‘five youth, one booth’ – the main objective of the Youth Congress. “Members of the Youth Congress are being trained specially for election management. For this it is important to focus on five youth, one booth. However, in Madhya Pradesh the progress on it is very poor,” said a senior leader from the party.

National president, Shriniwas had also received some complaints against Bhuria, which he showed him as well. Bhuria has been given warning to behave well with the workers and improve his working within two months else national president might take big step (remove Bhuria from post).

