Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle of OSD to minister defaced with cuss words

Unidentified men defaced the vehicle of a joint commissioner rank officer writing cuss words on it. The complainant, Arvind Singh Sengar is posted as officer on special duty (OSD) to the minister Arvind Bhadauriya. The officer had parked his vehicle at his house in Shivani Nagar on Monday night. Next day , Sengar found swear words written on his car in Urdu and Hindi languages. The miscreants used green pain to scribble the abusive words on the vehicle. The officer lodged a complaint against unidentified miscreants.

SI Amit Bhadauriya said that the miscreants spray painted a symbol on the car’s bonnet which appears to be an Urdu sign in green colour. To the police’s surprise the same sign, which was emblazoned on the car’s bonnet, was also found on the boundary wall of a nearby government school.

The words did not appear to be any act of revenge as they were not targeting the officer or anyone else, they were just the cuss words, the SI said. Police have began investigation and scanning the CCTV footages