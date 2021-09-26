Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle Factory in Jabalpur to supply anti-tunnel vehicles to Bangladesh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Vehicle Factory located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh will now supply powerful vehicles to the neighboring country Bangladesh besides the Indian Army.

A four-member team from Bangladesh inspected the anti-tunnel vehicle being built in the vehicle factory.

The anti-tunnel vehicle is currently with the Indian Army. This 12-seater vehicle is so powerful that there is no effect of gunpowder in it. Not only this, but the glass of this vehicle is also bulletproof.

The team inspected ad tested the features of the vehicle on ground level too. The team will further send a report to the Government of Bangladesh, on the basis of which an agreement will be signed with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of vehicles.

"The vehicle will prove to be very effective against terrorism and Naxalism. It can withstand the explosion of several kilos of gunpowder and can comfortably tolerate the firing of enemies," said the team.

Features of Anti-tunnel vehicle:

- Powerful armored sheets.

- Bulletproof tyre.

- Power to withstand the explosion of several kilos of gunpowder.

- Vehicle construction in 'V' shape for safety.

- Seating arrangement for 12 soldiers including driver.

- New technology like air-cooled night vision camera.

- 10 firing ports to retaliate on the enemy.

- Paramilitary force and state police use.

- Speed ​​of 60 to 85 kmph, weight is 11 tons.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:37 AM IST