Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:20 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Beef recovery arrests, protest held in Khargone, several booked

Force had to be used to control the mob, and a dozen protesters were booked for beating up two men, while over 200 were charged with violating prohibitory orders.
PTI
Representative Image |

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A protest was held by several Hindu outfits in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after three men were arrested in connection with the recovery of beef a day earlier, police said.

Force had to be used to control the mob, and a dozen protesters were booked for beating up two men, while over 200 were charged with violating prohibitory orders, said Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chourasiya.

He said three men were arrested under the Cattle Slaughter Prohibition Act late Friday night after beef was recovered from BIT Road area here.

The three men have been remanded in judicial custody, Chourasiya added.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:20 AM IST
Free Press Journal