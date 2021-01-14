Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma brings generational change in BJP team

BHOPAL: BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has changed a generation in the organisation.
Those who have been in the system for 15 years have been changed.
The party has always tried to induct new faces into the body and Sharma has done that.
Narendra Singh Tomar appointed most of the office-bearers in 2006 when he was the party’s state unit president. Many of them have been in the organisation for long time, become legislators or MPs.
Sharma has brought to the organisation those people who have been working for the party for many years as grass-roots workers.
Tomar has been party’s state unit president twice. Besides him, Prabhat Jha, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and Rakesh Singh have been presidents.
In their teams, the same people were seen either in the organisation or in the government.
Sharma has brought to the mainstream of the organisation the hard working people like Mukesh Choudhary, Alok Sharma, Yogesh Tamrakar, Chintamani Malviya, Rajeenish Agarwal, Rahul Kothari, Rajesh Pandey, Ashish Dubey, Akhilesh Jain and Raghvendra Sharma.
By bringing to the organisation the people with the RSS background, Sharma has sent out a clear message to the workers that the people with Sangh ideology will get preference.
Scindia is essential part of organisation: VD
Party’s state unit president VD Sharma has said Jyotiraditya Scindia is an essential part of the organisation. He made the above statement about Scindia supporters’ not getting a place in the organisation.
Scindia is a senior leader of the party and those who have joined the BJP with him are also senior members, he said.
A chartered accountant has been appointed as treasurer, and the same system will be implemented in districts, he said. All will work in their respective areas to make the party self-reliant and they will be given place in the organisation on the basis of necessity.