Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma brings generational change in BJP team

BHOPAL: BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has changed a generation in the organisation.

Those who have been in the system for 15 years have been changed.

The party has always tried to induct new faces into the body and Sharma has done that.

Narendra Singh Tomar appointed most of the office-bearers in 2006 when he was the party’s state unit president. Many of them have been in the organisation for long time, become legislators or MPs.

Sharma has brought to the organisation those people who have been working for the party for many years as grass-roots workers.

Tomar has been party’s state unit president twice. Besides him, Prabhat Jha, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and Rakesh Singh have been presidents.

In their teams, the same people were seen either in the organisation or in the government.