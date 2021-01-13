Madhya Pradesh: VD Sharma announces new team, Scindia supporters given short shrift

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, announced the names of the members of his new team on Wednesday. He had announced the names of general secretaries in September last year. None of the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia have been inducted into Sharma’s team. A large number of Congress leaders from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Guna defected to the BJP along with Scindia, but they have not been included in the organisation. A few legislators close to Scindia lost the by-elections, but none of them have found a place in the organisation.

Sharma preferred the old guard of the party and those who have Sangh background. Many leaders chosen by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been included in the party’s body. Home minister Narottam Mishra, too, succeeded in appointing his supporters as office-bearers. Many leaders from Bhopal have found a place in the BJP’s new team. Former Mayor Alok Sharma and Seema Singh have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Party spokespersons, Rajneesh Agarwal and Rahul Kothari, have been appointed as secretaries. Raghvendra Sharma has been appointed as secretary of the state party office. Lokendra Parshar has also been successful in remaining media-in-charge of the party in the state. Akhilesh Jain has been appointed as party’s treasurer and Anil Jain as assistant treasurer. There is not much representation from the Vindhya region in the team. As leaders from Vindhya region did not get ministerial berths, it was thought they would get preference at the time of formation of the executive committee.