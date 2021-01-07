Madhya Pradesh: Scindia meets Chief Minister Chouhan, VD Sharma for rehabilitation of former ministers

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is trying to adjust his supporters to various departments in the government after obtaining ministerial berths for his loyalists. Now, Scindia wants that some of his supporters who have lost elections should be appointed in government departments.

On his way to Rajgarh to mourn the passing away of the mother of RSS’s Sah Karyavahak Suresh Soni, the Rajya MP visited Bhopal on Thursday. Scindia went to Rajgarh with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. After returning from there, he went to the residence of the BJP’s state unit president, VD Sharma.

Scindia discussed with Sharma about giving the status of ministers to Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotia by adjusting them to political posts. Scindia wants that former legislators who have lost elections should get some important posts in the government.

Apart from that, Scindia wants that his supporters should be adjusted to the party organisation. He discussed this issue, too, with Sharma.