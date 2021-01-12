Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination drive to begin on Saturday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the vaccination drive will begin on Saturday. ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ had been given the green light after a lot of experiments, he said. Both vaccines have the capacity to boost the body’s immune system and are safe.

At a Cabinet meeting with ministers on Tuesday, Chouhan said some people had launched a misinformation campaign about the vaccine, but nobody should pay attention to it.

A video-conferencing with crisis management groups, religious leaders and representatives of voluntary organizations was going to be held on Wednesday, Chouhan said. At the video-conferencing, he plans to discuss about the vaccination drive.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, 4.16 lakh health workers have been registered. All government health workers and 85,000 private health workers have been included in the drive. For this, the government has received 500,000 doses, and, of them, 4.8 lakh are of Covishield and 20,000 are of Covaxin.